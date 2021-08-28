Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) According to Ogden gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 2110 Wall Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3656 Wall Ave, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Sam's Club 4949 S 900 W , Riverdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Chevron 2000 W Pioneer Rd, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.72 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.76 $ 3.99 $ -- $ 3.74

Phillips 66 2105 S 1100 W, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ -- $ 3.65

Flying J 1172 W 2100 S, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 4.18 $ 4.34 $ 3.95 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.18 $ 4.34 $ 4.05

Old Frontier 1192 W 12Th St, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.