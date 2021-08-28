Cancel
Ogden, UT

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ogden

Ogden News Watch
 7 days ago
(OGDEN, UT) According to Ogden gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 2110 Wall Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3656 Wall Ave, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--

Sam's Club

4949 S 900 W , Riverdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--

Chevron

2000 W Pioneer Rd, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.72
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.76
$3.99
$--
$3.74

Phillips 66

2105 S 1100 W, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.85
$--
$3.65

Flying J

1172 W 2100 S, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$4.18
$4.34
$3.95
card
card$3.75
$4.18
$4.34
$4.05

Old Frontier

1192 W 12Th St, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

