Coos Bay, OR

This is the cheapest gas in Coos Bay right now

Coos Bay Digest
 7 days ago
(COOS BAY, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Coos Bay, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at 962 S 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1059 Evans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

962 S 1St St, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.81
$3.92
$4.03
$3.76
card
card$3.89
$4.00
$4.11
$3.84

76

3550 Tremont St, North Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.81
$--
$--
$3.76
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.84

Astro

1180 Virginia Ave, North Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.81
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1064 Evans Blvd, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1780 Sherman Ave, North Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$3.97
$--
$3.81
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

997 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Coos Bay, OR
ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

