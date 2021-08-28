This is the cheapest gas in Coos Bay right now
(COOS BAY, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Coos Bay, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
Mobil at 962 S 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1059 Evans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.81
$3.92
$4.03
$3.76
|card
card$3.89
$4.00
$4.11
$3.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.81
$--
$--
$3.76
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$3.97
$--
$3.81
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
