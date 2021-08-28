This is the cheapest gas in Coos Bay right now

(COOS BAY, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Coos Bay, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at 962 S 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1059 Evans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 962 S 1St St, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ 3.92 $ 4.03 $ 3.76 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.00 $ 4.11 $ 3.84

76 3550 Tremont St, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.76 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.84

Astro 1180 Virginia Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1064 Evans Blvd, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1780 Sherman Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 3.97 $ -- $ 3.81 card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 997 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.