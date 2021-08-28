Twentynine Palms gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon
(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Twentynine Palms area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marine Palms at Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.91
$3.99
$4.09
$4.03
|card
card$4.03
$4.11
$4.21
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.05
$4.25
$4.07
|card
card$4.15
$4.25
$4.35
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.96
$4.15
$4.35
$4.09
|card
card$4.06
$4.25
$4.45
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
