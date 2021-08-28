Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon

Twentynine Palms Journal
 7 days ago
(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Twentynine Palms area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marine Palms at Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marine Palms

Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd, Twentynine Palms Base
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79

Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor

4960 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.91
$3.99
$4.09
$4.03
card
card$4.03
$4.11
$4.21
$4.15

ARCO

73434 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.05
$4.25
$4.07
card
card$4.15
$4.25
$4.35
$4.17

7-Eleven

73740 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.96
$4.15
$4.35
$4.09
card
card$4.06
$4.25
$4.45
$4.19

Mobil

73777 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

