Twentynine Palms gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Twentynine Palms area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marine Palms at Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marine Palms Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd, Twentynine Palms Base

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor 4960 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.03 card card $ 4.03 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 4.15

ARCO 73434 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.17

7-Eleven 73740 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.96 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.06 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.19

Mobil 73777 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.