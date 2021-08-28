Gas savings: The cheapest station in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salinas area offering savings of $0.89 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Serv at 201 Monterey St. Regular there was listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.82 at Exxon at 273 River Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Serv 201 Monterey St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ -- card card $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ --

Marathon 215 E Alisal St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.03 card card $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ 4.13

DoubleTime 188 S Sanborn Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

ARCO 145 Kern St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.21 $ 4.33 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.39 $ --

ARCO 385 E Alisal St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 4.33 $ -- card card $ 4.07 $ 4.25 $ 4.37 $ --

Sanborn Gas 1000 E Market St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.