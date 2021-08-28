Cancel
Salinas, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Salinas

Salinas News Alert
 7 days ago
(SALINAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salinas area offering savings of $0.89 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Serv at 201 Monterey St. Regular there was listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.82 at Exxon at 273 River Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Serv

201 Monterey St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$--
card
card$4.03
$4.23
$4.33
$--

Marathon

215 E Alisal St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$4.03
card
card$4.03
$4.23
$4.33
$4.13

DoubleTime

188 S Sanborn Rd, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--

ARCO

145 Kern St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.03
$4.21
$4.33
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.39
$--

ARCO

385 E Alisal St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.21
$4.33
$--
card
card$4.07
$4.25
$4.37
$--

Sanborn Gas

1000 E Market St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.05
$--
$4.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

