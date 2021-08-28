Save up to $0.42 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) According to Eugene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Space Age at 4419 Commerce St. Regular there was listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 316 42Nd St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eugene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Space Age 4419 Commerce St, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 3.49

ARCO 2979 Roosevelt Blvd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

Mobil 367 Or-99 N, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.70 $ 3.81 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.67 $ 3.78 $ 3.89 $ 3.67

Costco 2828 Chad Dr, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.96 $ --

Astro 925 W 6Th Ave, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.03 $ 3.75

76 1025 Green Acres Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.