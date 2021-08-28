Save up to $0.42 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Eugene
(EUGENE, OR) According to Eugene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Space Age at 4419 Commerce St. Regular there was listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 316 42Nd St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eugene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.77
$3.97
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$3.59
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.70
$3.81
$3.59
|card
card$3.67
$3.78
$3.89
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$3.96
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.94
$--
$3.65
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.03
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
