Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Save up to $0.42 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Eugene

Posted by 
Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXLAc_0bfkGX7S00

(EUGENE, OR) According to Eugene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Space Age at 4419 Commerce St. Regular there was listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 316 42Nd St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eugene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Space Age

4419 Commerce St, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.77
$3.97
$3.49

ARCO

2979 Roosevelt Blvd, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$3.59
card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.69

Mobil

367 Or-99 N, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.70
$3.81
$3.59
card
card$3.67
$3.78
$3.89
$3.67

Costco

2828 Chad Dr, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.96
$--

Astro

925 W 6Th Ave, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.94
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.03
$3.75

76

1025 Green Acres Rd, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
186
Followers
433
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Space Age#Commerce St Regular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy