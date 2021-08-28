Cancel
Evansville, IN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Evansville Saturday

Evansville Today
 7 days ago
(EVANSVILLE, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Evansville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon.

Marathon at 3113 Us-41 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Evansville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

3113 Us-41 N, Henderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.70
$3.00
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.37
$3.15

Midwest Food Mart

3500 Hogue Rd, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2500 N First Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.02
$--
$3.09

Circle K

3105 N First Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.41
$3.12

Circle K

3900 1St Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.21
$--

IGA

4635 N 1St Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Evansville Today

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

