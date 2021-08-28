Here’s the cheapest gas in Evansville Saturday

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Evansville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon.

Marathon at 3113 Us-41 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Evansville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 3113 Us-41 N, Henderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.15

Midwest Food Mart 3500 Hogue Rd, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2500 N First Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 3105 N First Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 3.12

Circle K 3900 1St Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ --

IGA 4635 N 1St Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.