Save up to $0.16 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Erie

(ERIE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Erie area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Delta Sonic at 6900 Peach St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 26 E 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Delta Sonic 6900 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Sam's Club 7200 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.39

17 Xpress 2036 Broad St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ -- $ --

Speed Check 1505 Buffalo Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Buffalo Speed Check 2267 Buffalo Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 8180 Perry Hwy, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.98 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.