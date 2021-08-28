Cancel
Erie, PA

Save up to $0.16 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Erie

Erie News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bfkGUTH00

(ERIE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Erie area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Delta Sonic at 6900 Peach St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 26 E 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Delta Sonic

6900 Peach St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.55
$3.75
$3.55

Sam's Club

7200 Peach St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.59
$3.39

17 Xpress

2036 Broad St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.43
$--
$--

Speed Check

1505 Buffalo Rd, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--

Buffalo Speed Check

2267 Buffalo Rd, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

8180 Perry Hwy, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.98
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

