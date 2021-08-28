Where's the cheapest gas in Port St Lucie?

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) According to Port St Lucie gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 299 Sw Port Saint Lucie Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ --

Murphy USA 160 Nw California Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Speedway 149 Nw Bayshore Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Shell 701 N Airoso Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Wawa 260 Se Prime Vista Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

7-Eleven 1651 Sw St Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.