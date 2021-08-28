Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in Port St Lucie?

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu9DL_0bfkGTaY00

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) According to Port St Lucie gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 299 Sw Port Saint Lucie Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$--

Murphy USA

160 Nw California Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.09

Speedway

149 Nw Bayshore Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09

Shell

701 N Airoso Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.23
$3.53
$--

Wawa

260 Se Prime Vista Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.65
$3.05

7-Eleven

1651 Sw St Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.46
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
315
Followers
431
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Traffic
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sw St Lucie W Blvd#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy