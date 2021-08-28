Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Oceanside

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 7 days ago
(OCEANSIDE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oceanside area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at ARCO at 3804 Plaza Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oceanside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mohsen

3213 Mission Ave, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$3.97
card
card$3.95
$4.05
$4.15
$4.07

Mohsen

628 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$3.97
$4.07
$3.97
card
card$3.97
$4.07
$4.17
$4.07

Oceana Gasoline & Auto Care

502 S El Camino Real, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$3.97
$4.07
$--
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--

G&M

601 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.05
$4.15
$3.99
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.25
$4.09

G&M

802 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.05
$4.15
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.25
$--

G&M

1660 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.05
$4.15
$3.99
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.25
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
