Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oceanside area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at ARCO at 3804 Plaza Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oceanside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mohsen 3213 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.97 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.07

Mohsen 628 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 3.97 card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 4.07

Oceana Gasoline & Auto Care 502 S El Camino Real, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ -- card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

G&M 601 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.09

G&M 802 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

G&M 1660 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.