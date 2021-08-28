Gas savings: The cheapest station in Huntsville
(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Huntsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 2209 Whitesburg Dr S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 200 Governors Dr Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huntsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.62
$3.02
$3.32
$2.84
|card
card$2.67
$3.07
$3.37
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$2.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$2.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.01
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
