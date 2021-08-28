Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Huntsville

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bfkGRp600

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Huntsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 2209 Whitesburg Dr S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 200 Governors Dr Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huntsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

2209 Whitesburg Dr S, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.62
$3.02
$3.32
$2.84
card
card$2.67
$3.07
$3.37
$2.89

Costco

1205 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$2.95
$--

Sam's Club

2235 National Blvd Sw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$2.95
$--

Circle K

540 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.01
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2303 Jordan Ln Sw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--

AAFES Express

Bldg 3234 Goss Rd, Redstone Arsenal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
225
Followers
438
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Citgo#Whitesburg Dr S#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy