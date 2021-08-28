Save up to $0.39 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Montgomery, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 3801-B Day St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3000 Vaughn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 3801-B Day St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 1080 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ 2.91 $ --

Mapco 5550 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.89

Circle K 5771 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Mapco 3930 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

RaceWay 4491 Troy Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.