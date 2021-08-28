Cancel
Brownsville, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brownsville

Posted by 
Brownsville News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xt2Dn_0bfkGP3e00

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownsville area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

H-E-B at 2250 Boca Chica Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4990 N Ih-69E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B

2250 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.26
$--

Murphy USA

2719 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.26
$2.88

H-E-B

2155 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.26
$--

Murphy USA

2205 Ruben Torres Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.98
$3.27
$2.88

Murphy USA

6125 E Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.97
$3.28
$2.87

Sunoco

1601 Central Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
251
Followers
420
Post
45K+
Views
With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

