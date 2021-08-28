Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brownsville
(BROWNSVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownsville area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.
H-E-B at 2250 Boca Chica Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4990 N Ih-69E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.26
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.26
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.26
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.98
$3.27
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.97
$3.28
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
