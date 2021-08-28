Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownsville area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

H-E-B at 2250 Boca Chica Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4990 N Ih-69E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 2250 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

Murphy USA 2719 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 2.88

H-E-B 2155 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ --

Murphy USA 2205 Ruben Torres Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.98 $ 3.27 $ 2.88

Murphy USA 6125 E Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.97 $ 3.28 $ 2.87

Sunoco 1601 Central Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.