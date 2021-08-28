Where's the cheapest gas in Gainesville?
(GAINESVILLE, FL) According to Gainesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1602 Ne Waldo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.17
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.14
$--
$--
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.12
$3.44
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.21
$3.56
$--
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.15
$3.48
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
