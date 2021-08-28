Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in Gainesville?

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYTjs_0bfkGOQ900

(GAINESVILLE, FL) According to Gainesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1602 Ne Waldo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

4400 Sw 33Rd Pl, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.17
$2.92

The Short Stop

2610 Ne 39Th Ave , Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.14
$--
$--
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

6323 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.12
$3.44
$3.04

CITGO

809 N Main St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$3.65
$--

Sunoco

528 Nw 8Th Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.21
$3.56
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.61
$--

Mobil

5708 Nw 34Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.15
$3.48
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gainesville, FL
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

