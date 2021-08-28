Where's the cheapest gas in Gainesville?

(GAINESVILLE, FL) According to Gainesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1602 Ne Waldo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 2.92

The Short Stop 2610 Ne 39Th Ave , Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 6323 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.12 $ 3.44 $ 3.04

CITGO 809 N Main St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Sunoco 528 Nw 8Th Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.61 $ --

Mobil 5708 Nw 34Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.15 $ 3.48 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.