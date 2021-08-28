This is the cheapest gas in Chattanooga right now
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Chattanooga, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.
CITGO at 1998 Dayton Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Midnite Oil at 3441 Wilcox Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chattanooga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$2.83
$3.08
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.81
$3.13
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$3.44
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$2.86
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0