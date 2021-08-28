This is the cheapest gas in Chattanooga right now

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Chattanooga, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 1998 Dayton Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Midnite Oil at 3441 Wilcox Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chattanooga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 1998 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3901 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.81 $ 3.13 $ 2.79

Mapco 1221 E Main St, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.89

CITGO 1235 E 3Rd St, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.86 card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Gas 'N Go 3714 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Hill Stop Mart 816 Ridgeway Ave, Signal Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.