Chattanooga, TN

This is the cheapest gas in Chattanooga right now

Posted by 
Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGDjo_0bfkGNXQ00

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Chattanooga, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 1998 Dayton Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Midnite Oil at 3441 Wilcox Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chattanooga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

1998 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.83
$3.08
$2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3901 Hixson Pike, Hixson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.81
$3.13
$2.79

Mapco

1221 E Main St, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$3.44
$2.89

CITGO

1235 E 3Rd St, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$2.86
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.89

Gas 'N Go

3714 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99

Hill Stop Mart

816 Ridgeway Ave, Signal Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

