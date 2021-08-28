Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenville Saturday

(GREENVILLE, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Exxon at 300 S Pleasantburg Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Red Robin at 1170 Woodruff Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 300 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 1025 Woodruff Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.93 $ --

Paras Point 2904 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Murphy USA 25 Tappan Dr, Taylors

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.17 $ 2.88

Marathon 429 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ --

QuikTrip 2048 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.