Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenville Saturday

Posted by 
Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bfkGMeh00

(GREENVILLE, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Exxon at 300 S Pleasantburg Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Red Robin at 1170 Woodruff Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon

300 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Costco

1025 Woodruff Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.93
$--

Paras Point

2904 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$3.11

Murphy USA

25 Tappan Dr, Taylors
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.17
$2.88

Marathon

429 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.12
$3.47
$--

QuikTrip

2048 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.17
$2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

Greenville, SC
272
Followers
440
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy