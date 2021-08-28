Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Myers area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 5179 Palm Beach Blvd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Myers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 5170 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

BJ's 9300 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1365 N Tamiami Tr, North Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 4600 Bayline Dr, North Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.96

Murphy Express 520 Pine Island Rd, North Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceTrac 3010 Ne Pine Island Rd, North Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.