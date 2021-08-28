Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Save $0.27 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Myers

Posted by 
Fort Myers Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bfkGLly00

(FORT MYERS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Myers area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 5179 Palm Beach Blvd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Myers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

5170 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.11
$--

BJ's

9300 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

1365 N Tamiami Tr, North Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$--

Shell

4600 Bayline Dr, North Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$2.96

Murphy Express

520 Pine Island Rd, North Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

RaceTrac

3010 Ne Pine Island Rd, North Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
