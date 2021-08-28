Cancel
Boston, MA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Boston Saturday

Posted by 
Boston Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUIcb_0bfkGKtF00

(BOSTON, MA) According to Boston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Jack's Gas at 2535 Massachusetts Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Shell at 584 Columbus Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Jack's Gas

2535 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$2.95
$3.15
$--
card
card$2.85
$3.01
$3.21
$--

Harvard Street Gas

255 Mystic Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$2.95
$3.15
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.15
$3.15

Hatoff's

3440 Washington St, Jamaica Plain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09

JP Oil

525 Centre , Jamaica Plain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$3.29
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.39

Prime Energy

307 Main St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.19
$--

BJ's

21 Ward St, Revere
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Boston Times

Boston, MA

Boston, MA
With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

