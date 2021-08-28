Here’s the cheapest gas in Boston Saturday

(BOSTON, MA) According to Boston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Jack's Gas at 2535 Massachusetts Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Shell at 584 Columbus Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Jack's Gas 2535 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ --

Harvard Street Gas 255 Mystic Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 3.15

Hatoff's 3440 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

JP Oil 525 Centre , Jamaica Plain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.39

Prime Energy 307 Main St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

BJ's 21 Ward St, Revere

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.