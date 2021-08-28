Save $0.58 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Augusta area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 825 Alexander Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2161 Gordon Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 825 Alexander Dr, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Sam's Club 596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.18 $ 2.88

Shell 3934 Washington Rd, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Circle K 1947 Gordon Hwy, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.02 card card $ 2.82 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.02

Exxon 2061 Gordon Hwy, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96 card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2631 Washington Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.