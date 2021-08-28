Cancel
Augusta, GA

Save $0.58 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Augusta

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLIdn_0bfkGJ0W00

(AUGUSTA, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Augusta area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 825 Alexander Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2161 Gordon Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

825 Alexander Dr, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.18
$--

Sam's Club

596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.18
$2.88

Shell

3934 Washington Rd, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.59
$2.99

Circle K

1947 Gordon Hwy, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$--
$3.62
$3.02
card
card$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$3.02

Exxon

2061 Gordon Hwy, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$2.96
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2631 Washington Rd, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.85
$3.30
$3.65
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

