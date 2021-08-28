Cancel
Providence, RI

Providence gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R63UD_0bfkGI7n00

(PROVIDENCE, RI) According to Providence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 175 Highland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to City Gas at 253 Elmwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's

175 Highland Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.17
$--

Exxon

625 Fall River Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$2.89

CITGO

400 Taunton Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.11
$3.31
$--

BP

421 Taunton Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.92

Global

822 Fall River Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.19
$2.89

BJ's

1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.06
$2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

