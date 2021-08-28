Providence gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PROVIDENCE, RI) According to Providence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 175 Highland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to City Gas at 253 Elmwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 175 Highland Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

Exxon 625 Fall River Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

CITGO 400 Taunton Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ --

BP 421 Taunton Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.92

Global 822 Fall River Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

BJ's 1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.06 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.