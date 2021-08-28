Cancel
Savannah, GA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Savannah

Savannah Times
 7 days ago
(SAVANNAH, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Savannah, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

Enmarket at 7406 Waters Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6827 Waters Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Enmarket

7406 Waters Ave , Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.30
$3.65
$3.19
card
card$2.95
$3.40
$3.75
$3.29

Pump N Go Harmon

801 Harmon St, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Pump-N-Go

2016 Skidaway Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Circle K

4315 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.44
$3.69
$2.89
card
card$2.99
$3.54
$3.79
$2.99

Enmarket

4318 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$3.19

Kroger

318 Mall Blvd Suite 100 , Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

