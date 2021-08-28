Gas savings: The cheapest station in Savannah

(SAVANNAH, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Savannah, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

Enmarket at 7406 Waters Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6827 Waters Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Enmarket 7406 Waters Ave , Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Pump N Go Harmon 801 Harmon St, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Pump-N-Go 2016 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Circle K 4315 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Enmarket 4318 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Kroger 318 Mall Blvd Suite 100 , Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.