Ocala gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(OCALA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Ocala area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.
Marathon at 3821 Sw College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 3820 Nw Blichton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ocala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.14
$3.59
$--
|card
card$2.74
$3.19
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.15
$3.45
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
