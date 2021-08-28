Ocala gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(OCALA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Ocala area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

Marathon at 3821 Sw College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 3820 Nw Blichton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ocala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 3821 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.74 $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ --

Sam's Club 3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.12 $ --

Circle K 4605 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.93

Metro Gas 3818 Ne 7Th St, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 4596 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 4986 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.