Ocala, FL

Ocala gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 7 days ago
(OCALA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Ocala area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

Marathon at 3821 Sw College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 3820 Nw Blichton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ocala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

3821 Sw College Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.14
$3.59
$--
card
card$2.74
$3.19
$3.64
$--

Sam's Club

3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.12
$--

Circle K

4605 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.15
$3.45
$2.93

Metro Gas

3818 Ne 7Th St, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

4596 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Murphy USA

4986 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
