Where's the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa?

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Rosa, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5901 Redwood Dr. Regular there was listed at $4.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.52 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 5901 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.08 $ -- $ 4.38 $ 4.05

Costco 1990 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

76 370 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ --

College Gas & Mart 50 W College Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.45

Stop n Go Gas 440 Hearn Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.69 $ --

Safeway 2200 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 4.62 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.44 $ 4.61 $ 4.72 $ 4.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.