Where's the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa?
(SANTA ROSA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Rosa, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5901 Redwood Dr. Regular there was listed at $4.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.52 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.08
$--
$4.38
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$--
|card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.35
|card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
|card
card$4.39
$--
$4.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.31
$4.51
$4.62
$4.39
|card
card$4.44
$4.61
$4.72
$4.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
