Santa Rosa, CA

Where's the cheapest gas in Santa Rosa?

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 7 days ago
(SANTA ROSA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Rosa, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5901 Redwood Dr. Regular there was listed at $4.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.52 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

5901 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.08
$--
$4.38
$4.05

Costco

1990 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.35
$--

76

370 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--

College Gas & Mart

50 W College Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.35
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.45

Stop n Go Gas

440 Hearn Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$--
$4.69
$--

Safeway

2200 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.31
$4.51
$4.62
$4.39
card
card$4.44
$4.61
$4.72
$4.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

