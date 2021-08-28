Save up to $0.43 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sarasota
(SARASOTA, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Sarasota, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Orion Fuels at 2616 Stickney Point Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Mobil at 2745 Beneva Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.56
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.32
$3.77
$--
|card
card$2.97
$3.42
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.37
$3.77
$3.07
|card
card$2.97
$3.47
$3.87
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.17
$3.48
$3.06
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
