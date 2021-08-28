Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Save up to $0.43 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sarasota

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtVsF_0bfkGEat00

(SARASOTA, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Sarasota, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Orion Fuels at 2616 Stickney Point Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Mobil at 2745 Beneva Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Orion Fuels

2616 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.56
$--

Mobil

6104 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.32
$3.77
$--
card
card$2.97
$3.42
$3.77
$--

Marathon

6212 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.37
$3.77
$3.07
card
card$2.97
$3.47
$3.87
$3.17

Speedway

600 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1634 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.89
$--

Wawa

3703 North Washington Blvd , Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.17
$3.48
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
281
Followers
456
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarasota, FL
Traffic
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orion Fuels#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy