Save up to $0.43 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sarasota

(SARASOTA, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Sarasota, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Orion Fuels at 2616 Stickney Point Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Mobil at 2745 Beneva Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Orion Fuels 2616 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ --

Mobil 6104 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.32 $ 3.77 $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ --

Marathon 6212 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.07 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.47 $ 3.87 $ 3.17

Speedway 600 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1634 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.89 $ --

Wawa 3703 North Washington Blvd , Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 3.48 $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.