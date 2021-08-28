Oxnard gas at $3.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OXNARD, CA) According to Oxnard gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2199 S Victoria Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.63.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.32.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Silvas Oil Co. 6417 Ventura Blvd, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 4.09

NEX Autoport 797 23Rd Ave, Port Hueneme

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

Joe's Gas and Smog 1720 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Costco 2001 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Fred's 3211 Saviers Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.26 $ 4.36 $ --

7-Eleven 2201 E Gonzales Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.63 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.