Oxnard, CA

Oxnard gas at $3.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Oxnard Daily
 7 days ago
(OXNARD, CA) According to Oxnard gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2199 S Victoria Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.63.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.32.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Silvas Oil Co.

6417 Ventura Blvd, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$4.09

NEX Autoport

797 23Rd Ave, Port Hueneme
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.07
$4.17
$3.89

Joe's Gas and Smog

1720 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99

Costco

2001 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$3.99

Fred's

3211 Saviers Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.26
$4.36
$--

7-Eleven

2201 E Gonzales Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.63
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

