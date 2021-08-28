Des Moines gas at $2.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DES MOINES, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Des Moines area offering savings of $0.77 per gallon.

Kwik Star at 4105 Hubbell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 5169 Merle Hay Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Star 4105 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 2.89

Casey's 6981 Ne 14Th St, Ankeny

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Casey's 17036Th Ave Sw, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Casey's 5150 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Casey's 4560 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

QuikTrip 4801 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.