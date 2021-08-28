Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines gas at $2.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Des Moines Times
 7 days ago
(DES MOINES, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Des Moines area offering savings of $0.77 per gallon.

Kwik Star at 4105 Hubbell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 5169 Merle Hay Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Star

4105 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$3.37
$2.89

Casey's

6981 Ne 14Th St, Ankeny
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.04

Casey's

17036Th Ave Sw, Altoona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.95

Casey's

5150 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Casey's

4560 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.95

QuikTrip

4801 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$2.86
$3.26
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

