Amarillo, TX

Amarillo gas at $2.56 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 7 days ago
(AMARILLO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Amarillo, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Interstate Car Care at 1700 S Nelson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Amarillo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

2201 Ross-Osage Dr, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.96
$--

Murphy USA

4209 Canyon Dr, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.82
$3.12
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2805 Sw 58Th Ave, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.82
$2.97
$2.77

Toot'n Totum

1612 Georgia St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.19
$2.75

Valero

2500 S Georgia St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.19
$2.95

United Express

2530 S Georgia St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

