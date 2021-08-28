Amarillo gas at $2.56 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(AMARILLO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Amarillo, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Interstate Car Care at 1700 S Nelson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Amarillo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2201 Ross-Osage Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.96 $ --

Murphy USA 4209 Canyon Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2805 Sw 58Th Ave, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.82 $ 2.97 $ 2.77

Toot'n Totum 1612 Georgia St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 2.75

Valero 2500 S Georgia St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 2.95

United Express 2530 S Georgia St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.