Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Boise area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3200 W State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2051 S Cole Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Sinclair 2323 W Main St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.82

Maverik 2710 Main St., Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.80

Maverik 2650 South Orchard St., Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.80

Maverik 7333 Ustick Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.80

Albertsons 2300 S Apple St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.