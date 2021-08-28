Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Boise

Posted by 
Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Btf8I_0bfkGA3z00

(BOISE, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Boise area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3200 W State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

2051 S Cole Rd, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$4.05
$--

Sinclair

2323 W Main St, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$4.00
$4.15
$3.82

Maverik

2710 Main St., Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.14
$3.80

Maverik

2650 South Orchard St., Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.80

Maverik

7333 Ustick Rd, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.80

Albertsons

2300 S Apple St, Boise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
145
Followers
425
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Boise, ID
Traffic
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W State#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy