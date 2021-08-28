Save up to $0.88 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shreveport area offering savings of $0.88 per gallon.

Hwy 71 Fuel Station at 4520 Barksdale Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.21 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Madison Park at 4005 Fern Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hwy 71 Fuel Station 4520 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 2861 Beene Blvd , Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.88 $ 2.75

Murphy USA 1121 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 2.76

Super 1 Foods 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ --

AAFES 200 Wilbur Wright Dr, Barksdale AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4002 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.