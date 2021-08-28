Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Syracuse

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kC6pw_0bfkG8Nm00

(SYRACUSE, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Syracuse, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

MD's Market at 523 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 6905 S Salina St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

MD's Market

523 S Main St, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

416 Oswego St, Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

6896 E Genesee St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Costco

120 Township Blvd, Camillus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.35
$--

Delta Sonic

3720 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.28
$3.48
$3.15

Speedway

711 S Main St , North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
169
Followers
448
Post
24K+
Views
With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Traffic
