Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Syracuse, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

MD's Market at 523 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 6905 S Salina St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

MD's Market 523 S Main St, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 416 Oswego St, Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 6896 E Genesee St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Costco 120 Township Blvd, Camillus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Delta Sonic 3720 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.15

Speedway 711 S Main St , North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.