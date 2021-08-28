Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Syracuse
(SYRACUSE, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Syracuse, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.
MD's Market at 523 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 6905 S Salina St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
