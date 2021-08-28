Save up to $0.33 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Lakeland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 4612 Cleveland Heights Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1920 Harden Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lakeland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 4612 Cleveland Heights Blvd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.12 $ -- $ 2.97

7-Eleven 4975 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.97

Wawa 5410 S Florida Ave , Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 2.97

Chevron 4301 Us-92, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.25 $ -- $ --

CITGO 5385 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.35 $ 3.79 $ 3.07

Sam's Club 4600 Us-98 N, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.