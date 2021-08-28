Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Save up to $0.33 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lakeland

Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 7 days ago
(LAKELAND, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Lakeland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 4612 Cleveland Heights Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1920 Harden Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lakeland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

4612 Cleveland Heights Blvd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.12
$--
$2.97

7-Eleven

4975 S Florida Ave, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.07
$3.37
$2.97

Wawa

5410 S Florida Ave , Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.12
$3.32
$2.97

Chevron

4301 Us-92, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.25
$--
$--

CITGO

5385 S Florida Ave, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.35
$3.79
$3.07

Sam's Club

4600 Us-98 N, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.08
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

