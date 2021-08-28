Tallahassee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tallahassee area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at On Mark Food Store at 415 Orange Ave E. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 380 W Tharpe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tallahassee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

On Mark Food Store 415 Orange Ave E, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Costco 4067 Lagniappe Way, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

CITGO 440 Paul Russell Rd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 5445 Capital Cir Sw, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.69 $ --

Murphy Express 3891 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 3.53 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.