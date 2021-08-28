Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Tallahassee Daily
 7 days ago
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tallahassee area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at On Mark Food Store at 415 Orange Ave E. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 380 W Tharpe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tallahassee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

On Mark Food Store

415 Orange Ave E, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

3122 Dick Wilson Blvd, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.16
$--

Costco

4067 Lagniappe Way, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.17
$--

CITGO

440 Paul Russell Rd, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

5445 Capital Cir Sw, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.69
$--

Murphy Express

3891 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.16
$3.53
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tallahassee, FL
With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

