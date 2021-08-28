Tallahassee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tallahassee area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at On Mark Food Store at 415 Orange Ave E. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 380 W Tharpe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tallahassee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.16
$3.53
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
