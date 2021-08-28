Here’s the cheapest gas in Fayetteville Saturday

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) According to Fayetteville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 5001 Bragg Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 1208 Fort Bragg Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

76 5001 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Sam's Club 1450 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

BJ's 5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Legion Mart 2425 Legion Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 101 S Mcpherson Church Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.27 $ --

Exxon 3800 Morganton Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.