Here’s the cheapest gas in Anchorage Saturday

(ANCHORAGE, AK) According to Anchorage gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5500 Debarr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Anchorage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 4125 Debarr Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Costco 330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 2.95

Essential 1 9250 King St, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Chevron 1465 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.29

Tesoro 101 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.35

Carrs 1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.