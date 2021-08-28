Cancel
Anchorage News Watch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Anchorage Saturday

Posted by 
Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 7 days ago
(ANCHORAGE, AK) According to Anchorage gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5500 Debarr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Anchorage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

4125 Debarr Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.75
$--

Costco

330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.75
$2.95

Essential 1

9250 King St, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.34

Chevron

1465 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.19
$3.29

Tesoro

101 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.35

Carrs

1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

