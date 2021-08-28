Cancel
Laredo, TX

Laredo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 7 days ago
(LAREDO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Laredo area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 10714 International Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4801 San Bernardo Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

10714 International Blvd, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.95
$--
$2.75

H-E-B

4801 San Dario Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

4810 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$--

H-E-B

7811 Mcpherson Rd, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.23
$--

H-E-B

1911 Ne Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.23
$2.75

Murphy USA

4419 S Us-83, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.95
$3.24
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

