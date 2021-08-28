Laredo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAREDO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Laredo area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 10714 International Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4801 San Bernardo Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 10714 International Blvd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.75

H-E-B 4801 San Dario Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 4810 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

H-E-B 7811 Mcpherson Rd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.23 $ --

H-E-B 1911 Ne Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.23 $ 2.75

Murphy USA 4419 S Us-83, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.95 $ 3.24 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.