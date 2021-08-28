Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Salem
(SALEM, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salem area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.
Astro at 4495 River Rd N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1098 13Th St Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.58 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
