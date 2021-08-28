Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Salem

(SALEM, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salem area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Astro at 4495 River Rd N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1098 13Th St Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Astro 4495 River Rd N, Keizer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Costco 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Time 770 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Space Age 1080 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

ARCO 4433 Lancaster Dr, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Space Age 1570 Whitaker Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.