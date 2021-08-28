Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5uil_0bfkG0Jy00

(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 6020 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 2440 19Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

6020 34Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.95
$2.54

Sam's Club

6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy , Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.95
$2.54

Alon

5802 34Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.87
$3.17
$2.87

Murphy Express

3401 W Sl-289, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.87
$3.17
$2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market

9805 University Ave, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.87
$3.02
$2.79

Murphy USA

4221 S Sl-289, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.90
$3.25
$2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

