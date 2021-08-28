Lubbock gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 6020 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 2440 19Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 6020 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.54

Sam's Club 6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy , Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.54

Alon 5802 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 2.87

Murphy Express 3401 W Sl-289, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 9805 University Ave, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.02 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 4221 S Sl-289, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.90 $ 3.25 $ 2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.