Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pensacola area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 7822 N Davis Hwy , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1250 Airport Blvd , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

BJ's 7000 N Davis Hwy Unit 5, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 2.77

Smart Mart 1412 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Smart Fill 4306 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.49

Circle K 501 E Cervantes St, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.05

Beacon Store 3 1101 W Cervantes St , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.