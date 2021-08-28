Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pensacola

Pensacola News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bfkFzbT00

(PENSACOLA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pensacola area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 7822 N Davis Hwy , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1250 Airport Blvd , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.15
$--

BJ's

7000 N Davis Hwy Unit 5, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.17
$2.77

Smart Mart

1412 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.49

Smart Fill

4306 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$--
$3.49

Circle K

501 E Cervantes St, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.28
$3.58
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$3.05

Beacon Store 3

1101 W Cervantes St , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

