Naples, FL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Naples Saturday

Naples Bulletin
 7 days ago
(NAPLES, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Naples area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 6275 Naples Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 4716 Tamiami Trl E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

6275 Naples Blvd, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$--

RaceTrac

2891 Tamiami Tr E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.05

Flash Car Wash & Convenience

9995 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

4171 Tamiami Tr E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.23
$3.52
$3.05

7-Eleven

4831 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.32
$3.60
$--

Wawa

4939 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

