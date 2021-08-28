Save up to $0.46 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mobile area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

Buddy's Service Center at 2751 Spring Hill Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3006 Halls Mill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mobile area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Buddy's Service Center 2751 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speed Stop 2909 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Energize 3351 Springhill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Sam's Club 601 E I-65 Service Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

Costco 1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

Pride 4074 Moffett Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.