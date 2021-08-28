Cancel
Mobile, AL

Save up to $0.46 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mobile

Mobile News Flash
 7 days ago
(MOBILE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mobile area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

Buddy's Service Center at 2751 Spring Hill Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3006 Halls Mill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mobile area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Buddy's Service Center

2751 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--

Speed Stop

2909 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Energize

3351 Springhill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.89

Sam's Club

601 E I-65 Service Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.01
$--

Costco

1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.01
$--

Pride

4074 Moffett Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

