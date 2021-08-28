Columbia gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(COLUMBIA, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbia area offering savings of $0.39 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cheap Way at 1715 Leesburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5816 Monticello Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$2.95
$3.25
$--
|card
card$2.67
$3.03
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.62
$2.99
$3.39
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.11
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.15
$3.50
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.27
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
