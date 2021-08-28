Columbia gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLUMBIA, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbia area offering savings of $0.39 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cheap Way at 1715 Leesburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5816 Monticello Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cheap Way 1715 Leesburg Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.67 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ --

CITGO 1760 Airport Blvd, Cayce

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.62 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Sam's Club 5426 Forest Dr, Forest Acres

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2201 Bush River Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ --

Circle K 6122 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ --

Murphy USA 1330 Bush River Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.