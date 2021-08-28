Cancel
Columbia, SC

Columbia gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Columbia News Beat
 7 days ago
(COLUMBIA, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbia area offering savings of $0.39 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cheap Way at 1715 Leesburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5816 Monticello Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cheap Way

1715 Leesburg Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$2.95
$3.25
$--
card
card$2.67
$3.03
$3.33
$--

CITGO

1760 Airport Blvd, Cayce
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.62
$2.99
$3.39
$2.85

Sam's Club

5426 Forest Dr, Forest Acres
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2201 Bush River Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.11
$3.46
$--

Circle K

6122 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.15
$3.50
$--

Murphy USA

1330 Bush River Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.27
$2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

