Akron, OH

Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Akron

Akron Times
 7 days ago
(AKRON, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Akron area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 1980 S Arlington Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 1683 State Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

1980 S Arlington Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.21
$3.71
$3.15

Mash Oil & Tire

2279 S Arlington Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$3.13

Sheetz

20 W Waterloo Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.12
$3.52
$3.22

Sam's Club

1189 Buchholzer Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.26
$--

Sunoco

1432 Massillon Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.44
$--

GetGo

488 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

