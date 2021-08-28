Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Akron

(AKRON, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Akron area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 1980 S Arlington Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 1683 State Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 1980 S Arlington Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.21 $ 3.71 $ 3.15

Mash Oil & Tire 2279 S Arlington Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Sheetz 20 W Waterloo Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.22

Sam's Club 1189 Buchholzer Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

Sunoco 1432 Massillon Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

GetGo 488 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.