Madison, WI

Madison gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

Madison Today
Madison Today
 7 days ago
(MADISON, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madison area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Amoco at 3401 Milwaukee St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 735 E Washington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Amoco

3401 Milwaukee St, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09

Garden Asian Market

6136 University Ave, Middleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.24
$--

Woodman's

3817 Milwaukee St, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.35
$3.05

Woodman's

725 S Gammon Rd, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.05

BP

2801 Atwood Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Capitol Petro Mart

1101 N Sherman Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.76
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

