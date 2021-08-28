Madison gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(MADISON, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madison area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Amoco at 3401 Milwaukee St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 735 E Washington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Amoco 3401 Milwaukee St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Garden Asian Market 6136 University Ave, Middleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ --

Woodman's 3817 Milwaukee St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.05

Woodman's 725 S Gammon Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.05

BP 2801 Atwood Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Capitol Petro Mart 1101 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.76 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.