Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Ana

Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoNXv_0bfkFsQO00

(SANTA ANA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Santa Ana area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon.

Costco at 11000 Garden Grove Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Ana area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

11000 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$3.99
$--

Costco

17900 Newhope St, Fountain Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$3.99
$--

Sam's Club

17099 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$3.99
$4.09

Libra Gasoline

1131 S Main St, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$--

Berri Brothers

1234 N Main St, Orange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$3.89

US Gas

401 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
324
Followers
434
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy