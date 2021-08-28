Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Ana

(SANTA ANA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Santa Ana area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon.

Costco at 11000 Garden Grove Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Ana area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 11000 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Costco 17900 Newhope St, Fountain Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Sam's Club 17099 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 4.09

Libra Gasoline 1131 S Main St, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ -- card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ --

Berri Brothers 1234 N Main St, Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

US Gas 401 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.