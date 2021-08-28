Greensboro gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon
(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Greensboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon.
Shell at 1614 Spring Garden St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3301 W Gate City Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greensboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$3.04
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$3.04
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.25
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.08
$3.48
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
