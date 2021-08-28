Greensboro gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon

(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Greensboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon.

Shell at 1614 Spring Garden St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3301 W Gate City Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greensboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1614 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ --

Sheetz 1639 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Costco 4201 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Circle K 1550 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 3.19

G & S 2100 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Great Stops 1411 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.