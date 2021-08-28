Reno gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.16 per gallon

(RENO, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Reno, you could be saving up to $1.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, M Food Mart at 500 Kietzke Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 700 N Sierra St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

M Food Mart 500 Kietzke Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.03 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 4.03

Rainbow Market 1501 Vassar St , Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 2200 Harvard Way, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Sam's Club 4835 Kietzke Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 350 N Mccarran Blvd, Sparks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 4.38 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.08 $ 4.28 $ 4.48 $ 3.99

Costco 4810 Galleria Pkwy, Sparks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.