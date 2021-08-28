Reno gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.16 per gallon
(RENO, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Reno, you could be saving up to $1.16 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, M Food Mart at 500 Kietzke Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 700 N Sierra St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.19 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$--
$4.25
$3.93
|card
card$4.03
$--
$4.35
$4.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.98
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.98
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.98
$4.18
$4.38
$3.89
|card
card$4.08
$4.28
$4.48
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.98
$--
$4.29
$3.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
