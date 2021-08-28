Corpus Christi gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Corpus Christi area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 4111 S Staples St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4849 Leopard St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corpus Christi area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.94
$3.09
$2.77
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.04
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.72
$3.00
$3.28
$2.76
|card
card$2.75
$3.03
$3.31
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
