Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

 7 days ago
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Corpus Christi area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 4111 S Staples St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4849 Leopard St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corpus Christi area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

4111 S Staples St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.94
$3.09
$2.77
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.77

Circle K

2202 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.71

Sam's Club

4833 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.04
$2.65

Valero

4202 S Staples St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$3.00
$3.28
$2.76
card
card$2.75
$3.03
$3.31
$2.79

H-E-B

3133 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

H-E-B

4444 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Corpus Christi, TX
384
Followers
437
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

