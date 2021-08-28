Corpus Christi gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Corpus Christi area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 4111 S Staples St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4849 Leopard St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corpus Christi area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 4111 S Staples St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.09 $ 2.77 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Circle K 2202 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.71

Sam's Club 4833 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.04 $ 2.65

Valero 4202 S Staples St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ 3.00 $ 3.28 $ 2.76 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.03 $ 3.31 $ 2.79

H-E-B 3133 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 4444 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.