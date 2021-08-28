Here’s the cheapest gas in Lexington Saturday

(LEXINGTON, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Lexington, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Minit Mart at 930 S Broadway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1063 E New Circle Rd , Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Costco 1500 Fitzgerald Ct, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Thorntons 802 N Broadway St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Marathon 2034 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Minit Mart 2297 Thunderstick Rd, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 3.16

Thorntons 2291 Elkhorn Rd, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.