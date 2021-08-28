Save $0.87 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Palm Beach area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4295 45Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1900 W Blue Heron Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater West Palm Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4295 45Th St, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.23 $ --

7-Eleven 1201 45Th, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.46 $ 3.05

Wawa 7289 Garden Rd, Riviera Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.05

RaceTrac 4156 W Blue Heron Blvd, Riviera Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

RaceTrac 200 N Congress Ave, Lake Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

Mobil 6715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.