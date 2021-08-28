Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Save $0.87 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bfkFnFz00

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Palm Beach area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4295 45Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1900 W Blue Heron Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater West Palm Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

4295 45Th St, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.23
$--

7-Eleven

1201 45Th, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.46
$3.05

Wawa

7289 Garden Rd, Riviera Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.25
$--
$3.05

RaceTrac

4156 W Blue Heron Blvd, Riviera Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.05

RaceTrac

200 N Congress Ave, Lake Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.05

Mobil

6715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

