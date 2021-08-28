Spokane gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SPOKANE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Spokane area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 3158 E 17Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2910 N Division St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.68.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 3158 E 17Th Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.81 $ 3.99 $ --

Costco 5601 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

City Fuel 2508 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1809 N Ash St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.73 $ 3.88 $ 3.58

Conoco 1906 N Ash St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ -- $ -- $ 3.58

76 1428 W 2Nd Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.