Spokane, WA

Spokane gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpGcM_0bfkFmNG00

(SPOKANE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Spokane area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 3158 E 17Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2910 N Division St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.68.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

3158 E 17Th Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.81
$3.99
$--

Costco

5601 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$3.85
$--

City Fuel

2508 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1809 N Ash St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.73
$3.88
$3.58

Conoco

1906 N Ash St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$--
$--
$3.58

76

1428 W 2Nd Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

