Fort Wayne, IN

Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fort Wayne

Posted by 
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gztpm_0bfkFlUX00

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Wayne area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5110 Value Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.11 at Marathon at 4233 N Clinton, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

5110 Value Dr, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.29
$--

Sam's Club

6736 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.29
$--

Lassus Handy Dandy

3604 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.39

Murphy USA

1716 Apple Glen Blvd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Meijer

5903 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.27
$3.49
$3.35

Speedway

6205 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Fort Wayne, IN
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

