Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fort Wayne

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Wayne area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5110 Value Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.11 at Marathon at 4233 N Clinton, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 5110 Value Dr, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Sam's Club 6736 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Lassus Handy Dandy 3604 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.39

Murphy USA 1716 Apple Glen Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Meijer 5903 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.27 $ 3.49 $ 3.35

Speedway 6205 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.